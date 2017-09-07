Letters to the editor for Friday, Sept. 8, 2017

U.S. should welcome immigrants

History has repeatedly shown that our country works best when we welcome immigrants rather than shun them. Our amazing ability to assimilate people of diverse backgrounds has always been the powerful engine that drives our country's growth and strength. It's not always easy. But it is always necessary.

We must all fight back against the latest wave of xenophobia by protecting those who were brought to America as children. Many were so young that they know little or nothing about the countries that their parents fled.

What could be more horrific than to forced to leave family, friends, schools, jobs and neighborhoods to start life anew from scratch in a completely alien world? Don't let this happen to innocent kids to assuage the baseless fears of bigoted fools. The dreamers' dream is the American Dream. Don't let it become a nightmare.

Timothy Goldsmith

Sheridan