Letters to the editor for Friday, Oct. 20, 2017

Main Street Minden

dissolving at end of October

Editor:

Main Street Minden would like to thank the Bently Enterprises, the Town of Minden, Douglas County, MSM volunteers and members, and the community at large for supporting its effort to bring more events, vitality and business to the historic downtown these past two years. In spite of some early successes, Main Street Minden has voted to dissolve the organization at the end of October 2017.

The decision to dissolve the Main Street Minden is not a statement on the Main Street program, which is thriving in Gardnerville and is now supported by a state Main Street program. Given the array of other economic stimulation and business support organizations in Douglas County, Main Street Minden directors determined now is not the right time for Main Street Minden to build the support and involvement it needs to distinguish itself from other organizations and provide unique value.

The organization's remaining funds will be divided between the Bently Foundation, the Town of Minden and Douglas County, which kick-started the organization in 2015. We hope MSM's signature event, May the Fourth Be With You, will continue with another organization, and we are talking with others who can take over the event.

As community members, we remain excited to welcome and support the Bently Heritage Distillery, and the new and existing businesses and events in downtown Minden. We continue out full-throated support for Main Street Gardnerville, as well as organizations like the Chamber of Commerce, the Carson Valley Visitors Authority, Business Council and more.

Bobbi Thompson

President

Main Street Minden

Scholarship Benefit Art show a success thanks to donations

Editor:

On behalf of the membership of Carson Valley Art Association, I would like to thank the generous individuals and businesses of Carson Valley for donating to our raffle and silent auction events at our recent annual Scholarship Benefit Art Show. With this support, the association is able to provide scholarships to qualified students and in addition, provide an opportunity for local artists to exhibit their artwork at no cost to the public.

88 Cups + More, A Wildflower, Carson Valley Arts Council, Carson Valley Golf Course, Carson Valley Nursery, Carson Valley Swim Center, Chocolate Shoppe, COD Casino, Country Club Restaurant, East Fork Gallery, gadZooks!, Gold Dust West, Grafx8 – Blue Brick Gallery, Grocery Outlet, Hamdogs, Honeysuckle Hair Salon, Ironwood Cinema 8, Lone Tree Frame Company, Margie Elder, Marv's Custom Framing, Max's Pet Supplies, Minden Meat & Deli, NAPA Auto Parts, Pam Brekas, Ron Bankofier, Sharkey's Casino, Sharon Carter, Shelby's Book Shoppe, Susan Rehm, Thai Jasmine and the Wa She Shu Restaurant.

And of course, I thank the many CVAA members who donated their time and expertise in presenting the show, you are amazing, and thank you all so much.

Nancy Bargman

President CVAA

Where is the audit department in county's tire scandal?

Editor:

I have been reading The Recor-Courier concerning the "Tire Deal." This period of time is from 2010-2016. My No. 1 question is where is the audit department and who would not question the huge increase from year to year on purchasing of tires for Douglas County? I have heard that we received a Award for our audit procedures but I want to know who that was and I wonder what they think now.

Next question is who was his boss and did this person not question what was going on? Why would the Accounting Department not question these expenditures?

Then the last person that should of questioned this would have been our County Manager (the current County Manager was here three out of these six years that this happened). Do we just pay every bill and not question what and why we need these. As a small business owner I could not have done this otherwise I would have been out of business. All the Citizens of Douglas County should be very upset over this. This is our money that they are spending. I would hope that who ever is going to check this out does their job and people need to account for their actions and be disciplined.

B. Anderson

Gardnerville