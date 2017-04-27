Letters to the editor for April, 28, 2017 | RecordCourier.com

Government and special interests

Editor:

The April 12, 2017, letters of both Marshall Goldy and Lynn Muzzy express concerns about our County Commissions and special interest groups. I agree with them and there are many incidents to support their concerns.

In 2002, the voters had approved the Sustainable Growth Initiative, but the Commissioners used considerable County resources (time and money) in support of the developers and builders opposing the voter's desire.

Recently Commissioners McDermid and Thaler acted in an inappropriate manner in trying to influence staff members in support of the Douglas County Sewer Improvement District and the controversial "gravel pit" issue. Commissioners are not to "direct staff nor advocate staff support". Commissioner McDermid has a history of favoring special interest groups and Commissioner Thaler would probably been very upset if faced with a similar situation while Director of the China Spring facility.

The above action led to the resignation of County Manager Jim Nichols. Mr. Nichols, a former Deputy City Manger in Las Vegas, had been hired after an extended search by the Commissioners. While he resigned the Commissioners agreed to pay him over $115,000. This was probably less costly than getting into a legal hassle.

The resignation of Mr. Nichols led to the Commissioners appointing Mr. Werner as County Manager. Mr. Werner, a retired Carson City Manager, had previously served as Interim Douglas County Manager when County Manager Mokrohisky had left for a position in Oregon. Mr. Mokrohisky had replaced T. Michael Brown who had replaced Dan Holler as County Manager.

The Douglas County Manager position seems to be a "revolving door" position.

The Corley Ranch proposed project, which would require a master plan change, was denied by a 5-1 vote of the planning commissioners. The County Commissioners disregarded the recommendations of their appointed committee and approved the project.

When thinking about special interest groups please consider that Douglas County, if not the biggest, is certainly one of the largest employers in the County. This means County employees and their families represent a very large voting group in any County election and it would certainly get the attention of those running for election.

County employees, dependent on the Commissioners, certainly have an interest in keeping the Commissioners happy. Employee actions often reflect the actions of the employer.

While running for election individuals may make all kinds of commitments to voters, but once elected the commitments and the voters are often forgotten. The only options the voters have are voting individuals out of office or recall. In coming elections remember…actions speak louder than words when judging individuals who are running for re-election.

Sanford E. Deyo

Minden

Thank you Carson Valley

Mountain vistas, swirling clouds and green valleys are what the Carson Valley is known for, but it is the giving spirit of the community which really shines. Minden Fortnightly Club owes a big thank you to family, friends, attendees and the local business community which supports our fundraising efforts and helps us kick off the holiday season year after year. This year the community pitched in and helped raise more than $15,000 at our annual Christmas Fundraiser, "Believe in the Magic." All of the money has now been donated back into local clubs, nonprofits and residents in need. This year recipients included: City of Refuge, Douglas County Community Center Youth Sport Programs, DHS Thespian Support Circle, DAWG, Suicide Prevention Network , Family Support Council, Carson Valley Food Closet, Douglas County Public Library's Summer Reading Program, Nevada Girl's State, and Minden Fortnightly's Have-a-Heart Fund which anonymously helps individuals and families in need throughout the year. Minden Fortnightly Club was established 106 years ago to save and restore the CVIC (Carson Valley Improvement Club) Building and is composed of 35 local women who meet once every two weeks (a fortnight) to plan, raise money, give back to the community and have fun. It is only through the generous and thoughtfulness of our donors and guests is Minden Fortnightly able to reach out into the Carson Valley and help so many. Thank you to those of you who donated, attended or worked the event this year. We are already planning for next year, so clear your calendars for Friday, Nov. 17, and come eat, drink, bid and start your Christmas shopping early.

Thank you, Carson Valley, for believing in the magic of the Minden Fortnightly Club.

Cynthea Gregory

Genoa

Fundraising Chair Minden Fortnightly Club

Proud of social studies students

Editor:

In a March issue of The Record-Courier an article was written about my seventh grade social studies students — "Students accelerated reading raises $1,100 to help fight poverty." So exciting for them. Thank you for the opportunity for them to be acknowledged in that way.

When the article was first written our midway mark was $1,100 raised. The article helped us in our additional efforts as many students forwarded the article to family and friends and acquired even more donations.

Our final donation amount for all four classes was $1,850.11. All four classes pooled their money together.

I am so proud of their efforts and astonished at the amount. Substantially more than expected, and honestly I think more than they thought they were capable of as well. Most impressive was that this fundraiser was not required. Having learned about global poverty, each of these students participated because they wanted to help others less fortunate than themselves. With that money students will help 12 families and communities lift themselves out of poverty and change the trajectory of their lives forever.

Students who chose to participate in the fundriaser met in small groups to determine what they felt would be the best use of the money. These were totaled and then each class chose a delegate who would represent them in the final decision making process. These students came in at lunch and the four of them worked together to come up with their final list.

Here is what we will purchase: one goat; one heifer; two gifts of clean water; one water buffalo; one sheep; three flocks of chickens; and two trios of rabbits. The balance is to go "where needed most."

Thank you again for all of your help.

Danielle Campbell

Carson Valley Middle School English/social studies teacher