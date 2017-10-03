Letters from Oct. 4, 2017

Commissioners vote against interests of residents

Editor:

The special Douglas County Board of County Commissioners' meeting Sept. 18 that decided land use and zoning issues was a big disappointment.

I testified at the meeting about the adverse impact of 800 new living units on schools and traffic. As mentioned in the meeting, our aquifer recharge/discharge rate is approximately in balance. None of the yes-voting commissioners seem at all concerned that adding 1,600 or 2,000 more residents might negatively impact our water supply.

As indicated by the Douglas County Assessor at the meeting, multi-family residential is a double negative: if the property receives federal housing status, Douglas County's property tax take is sharply reduced or may even be zero. Removing property from commercial zoning means the developers will get a big tax break on property that will be permanently removed from business use and job creation. There certainly won't be enough property tax revenue to pay for the sharp increase in law enforcement calls for service. Dozens or hundreds of cars parked outside overnight will be a target for auto burglaries.

Creating new receiving areas without sending areas creates an imbalance. The county has plenty of residential receiving areas; adding new receiving areas will diminish the rural nature of Douglas County, an issue Commissioner Walsh specifically campaigned on.

The county has no obligation, nor does it make any sense, to provide affordable housing for workers by taking land out of commercial use. Many of us came from places where commuting to work was just a part of life. There's plenty of affordable housing in Carson City and Lyon County, for example, that offer an easy commute to Douglas, especially with the new freeway extension to the south end of Carson.

I wouldn't normally comment on a private company's business practices, but since some business people are feeling free to ask for zoning changes in the name of affordable worker housing, let's flip the question: how about they give their employees a raise to allow them to afford better housing? Douglas County taxpayers have no obligation to subsidize plantation housing for employers.

The BOCC has behaved recklessly by voting against the best interests of Douglas County residents and in favor of the moneyed special interests. Instead of electing a majority that was supposed to give us a clean county government in the last election, we just swapped one bunch of insiders for another. It is unfortunate that only one County Commissioner, Dave Nelson, kept in mind the Minden/Gardnerville Community Plan-"To preserve and enhance the Existing Character of the Minden/Gardnerville Community." I am unable to believe that amending the master plan to include a plethora of multi-family housing is preserving and enhancing our communities.

Lois Bock

Minden

Thank you to the many who made Suicide Prevention Walk successful

Editor:

A beautiful day full of large groups of young people, along with community members, honoring lives lost were on display at Suicide Prevention Network's 11th Annual "Walk in Memory – Walk for Hope, Ride in Memory – Ride for Hope" event. Approximately 175 people from Minden, Gardnerville and Alpine County participated in the walk/ride at Heritage Park on Saturday, September 9th. The event, which seeks to bring awareness to the community and comfort to those who have experienced loss of a family member or friend, is always an emotional, but rewarding, one. The outpouring of support, assistance and participation from the community is inspiring.

There are so many people to thank; first and foremost, the walkers and cyclists. Pastor Roy Conover from Lifepoint Church blessed the event and attendees. Guest speaker Steven Jacobo shared his inspiring story of resilience, strength and "never give up" attitude. Joanne Getas, sister of Andy Getas, graciously shared her personal story of the loss of her brother to suicide. "Andy's Ride" is named in honor of her brother.

Exhibitors who were on hand at the event to provide information, and sometimes just a caring ear, included Blue Zone Sports; Douglas County Community Health Clinic; Douglas Counseling & Supportive Services; Fleet Reserve – Branch 137; WAVE; Partnership of Community Resources; Soul to Soul; Vitality for Life (Carson Valley Medical Center), Tahoe Youth and Family, Young Living Essential Oils, Heart 2 Heart School, and Karen Weece Rikei.

A big thank you also to Smith's, Grocery Outlet, COSTCO and Starbucks for providing food and drinks. Volunteers from Greater Nevada Credit Union and City National Bank also contributed valuable time and assistance at the event.

Thank you to the Suicide Prevention Network Board of Directors, who donate their time and talents throughout the year. Last, but not least, a heartfelt thank you to the "Memory Walk" Planning Board; their time, energy and enthusiasm for the event contributes greatly to its success.

We are dedicated to continuing our mission to provide education, intervention and suicide prevention to all residents of Douglas County and we could not do it without your help! Once again, the generosity of Carson Valley's residents and businesses is so very much appreciated.

Debbie Posnien

Executive Director

Suicide Prevention Network

Not the wisest choice

Editor:

If one should be fired for disrespecting the national anthem and/or flag then, using the President's own language, shouldn't they also fire the "s.o.b." that disrespects the First Amendment?

The freedom of speech is not qualified with the provision that it is a freedom only so long as everyone agrees with what is said or done.

All of this being considered and from a pragmatic standpoint, using the national anthem as a venue for protesting police brutality was obviously not the wisest choice.

Ben Justus

Gardnerville