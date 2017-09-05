Letters for Sept. 6, 2017

Happy to see mining rule change

Editor:

While I can't speak for everyone who lives next to federal lands in Douglas County like I do, we should all be aware of what the future might bring when it comes to zoning. I have long been concerned with what will happen if-and-when that federal land is conveyed to Douglas County.

A proposed "Conservation Act" to do just that has been taking shape over a period of several years, and with the current administration in Washington, D.C., it could very well happen in the next year or two.

In addition to the land already designated for disposal by the government, Section 103(e) of the Act allows the County to purchase some of that land for purposes other than recreation, i.e. development of some sort.

So, if a developer or some other entity came along and made an offer the county couldn't refuse, many of us could be living next to a sprawling new subdivision, a manufacturing complex, or worse yet, a noisy and dust generating commercial open pit mine. It's the latter that scares me the most because it would adversely affect people for miles around.

Therefore, I'm very pleased to see that our Board of County Commissioners is considering Ordinance 2017-1492 at its meeting tomorrow. That revised ordinance will assure that such activity would never occur near any residential property in the County.

I urge anyone who is concerned about what might be built in their favorite "backyard" or adjacent to their favorite trail to attend and support this ordinance at the meeting tomorrow afternoon in the Old County Courthouse on 8th Street. For details, please see the website: http://douglascountynv.iqm2.com/Citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=1&ID=1736&Inline=True.

If you can, please join supporters of this action to preserve the rural nature of Douglas County. The meeting begins promptly at 1 p.m., and this item will probably be heard before 2.

Bob Ballou

East Valley

Thanks for supporting Summerfest

Editor:

On behalf of the Douglas Center for hope and healing we would like to thank you for making our 2nd annual Summerfest Fundraiser a huge success! It is with your continued generosity we are able to provide valuable grief services to our community free of charge.

A special thank you to our fabulous Event Sponsors: VIP Plastics, Hutt Aviation, D&B Cabinets, West Ridge Homes Inc, Curtis & Sons Construction, Inc., Marty's Appliance, Inc., Bently Enterprises, LLC, Brooke Roberts, Edward Jones, Gary and Judy Williams, Dr. James Seyfried, DDS, Kelly Chase, The Law Firm LLC, Phil Reith Sierra Nevada Real Estate, Home Instead-Allen Ward, ReMax Realty – John Fisher, Stor-All- Todd Whear, Impact Construction –Zack Doane, Nova Tile and Stone, Wass Family Corporation, Mark & Jonel Neddenriep, Three Castles Engineering, Bing Construction, Richard J Peters, JR & Co, Sierra View Dental Center, Crockett Enterprises, Inc., Walton's, Inc., Dr. Somer J. Lyons, OD, Dr Rick Parigini, TruNorth Wealth Management, Foothill Tilesetters, JS Floors and Renea and Gary Louie.

In addition a huge shout out to our donors who provided incredible raffle and silent auction items: Anytime Fitness, Cosmetic Medicine Center, Trudy's Hair Studio, Ginger's Unique Boutique, Mashelle and Mary Begovich, Kaia Fitness, Marv's Custom Frames, Jessika Wass, Jan Lindsay, Dr. Seyfried, JT Basque, Carson Valley Transmission, Carson Valley EQuilt Guild, Harvey's Lake Tahoe, Atlantis Casino, Carson Valley Inn, Six Flags, Mary Thompson, Ann Crockett, Trippin King Snakes, Trimmer Outpost, Overland Restaurant, Café Girasole, Minden Nails, Woodett's Diner, Andy and Janice Rice, Guided Truck and Equipment, Jeff and Jodi Wass, Grand Prix Car Wash, Fresh Ideas, Accolades Trophies, Especially For You, Corner Bar, Wass Family Corporation, Eddy Street Vintage Market, Heartstrings, Allison Ramsey, Amanda Johnson, Coleen Lawrence, Corie Ball, A Wildflower, Jakota Wass Grant and Leslie Meyers, David Walley's CrossFit of Carson Falley, Bella Vita Catering, Linda and Ted Matuszewski, Sean Cummings, and the Carson Valley Active 20/30 Club.

Our hearts are filled with gratitude and appreciation.

Jodi Wass

and the Douglas Center for Hope and Healing Board of Directors

Gardnerville

Offended by Pence letter

Editor:

In response to the "Welcome to Nevada, VP Pence" Aug. 25 letter, I was appalled by the outright insult to the very honorable Vice President Pence in which Ms. Kimi Cole stated that the VP supported President Trump's failure to denounce hatred and bigotry and, thus, abandoned his Christian values. The President clearly stated that he denounced hatred and bigoty. This is what he said on August 14, 2017:

"I just met with FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into the deadly car attack that killed one innocent American and wounded 20 others. To anyone who acted criminally in this weekend's racist violence, you will be held fully accountable. Justice will be delivered.

As I said on Saturday, we condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence. It has no place in America.

And as I have said many times before: No matter the color of our skin, we all live under the same laws, we all salute the same great flag, and we are all made by the same almighty God. We must love each other, show affection for each other, and unite together in condemnation of hatred, bigotry, and violence. We must rediscover the bonds of love and loyalty that bring us together as Americans. "

It appears that Ms. Cole only listens to left-wing hate speech and does not choose to report the truth regarding the President's and VP's position on hatred and bigotry. She should retract her position in that letter, as it is a lie and an insult to all Americans.

Mary Lou Gervie

Gardnerville

Term limits could quell government's superfluous spending

Editor:

I can't stand the improvident, reckless spending! The President does not need to fly over Texas. Local, state and federal agencies, including military flights, can give him better information on disasters than a fly-over. The cost for Presidential flights is enormous, and those funds should be used for restoration. The gas consumed by Air Force One would fuel rescue vehicles for days or weeks. The deployment of security for presidential trips uses assets that should be for rescue and peace-keeping operations and not hindering safety workers. Ask the victims.

Bush was correct to stay out of the way, and Obama, Trump and Chris Christie wrong about cost versus appearances. Elected officials are all on the public dole, most becoming wealthier than they'd be in the private sector, and they don't give a hoot how much of our tax dollars they spend on appearances. Stop the wasteful use of tax dollars.

It's time we had term limits for everyone, one extended term per elected official of no more than, say, six years, then go home and try making it in competition with the rest of us. We'd be happier paying taxes for rescue, and restoration, and maintenance and construction of infrastructure, than to provide the high-life for government officials, elected or on the payroll. Those serving elected office should get no pensions except by their own investments as anyone else would earn via savings, IRAs, Social Security, etc. If terms were rotated every couple of years, we'd benefit from government by experienced, veteran public servants as well as those with new thoughts and solutions at all times.

Judy Jacobs

Topaz