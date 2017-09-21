Letters for Sept. 22, 2017

Leadership Class works on foundation

Editor:

Leadership Douglas County is a program sponsored by the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce. According to its mission statement, it is "a community leadership program designed to develop informed, involved, and knowledgeable community members for Douglas County" in hopes of creating community leaders who will take active participation in helping create "a vision for the future." Every year, the LDC class creates a project that demonstrates its understanding of and interest in the workings of Douglas County. As the culminating assignment of the year-long program, this project will address the community's needs for both the present and its future.

This year's LDC Class has envisioned a project that will have lasting positive effects on our community. We are forming a Community Foundation for Douglas County. It is our hope that this Foundation will provide a vehicle by which donors can designate portions of their estate into an endowment fund to benefit local non-profits. We, as a class, believe that the formation of this foundation is a very worthwhile project. Thousands of dollars to the community are lost when estates have no named beneficiaries. Our Community Foundation will make it easier for people to bequeath monies to the community instead of it being lost to other agencies.

Currently we are making presentations to government officials, service groups, non-profits and others in the community to foster interest in our idea. We have even put together a short presentation on YouTube for interested parties: https://youtu.be/KXF1HWtqYak.

We know that we can't reach everyone in our short amount of project time and that's why we are reaching out to the general public through printed and online media outlets.

If you are interested in this project or know someone that might be interested, such as a friend, neighbor, co-worker, or family member, please contact our Project Leader, Nick Hinkell, nick@bentlyfoundation.org with any questions.

We will be hosting an informational meeting on Nov. 1 at the Community Center on Waterloo. We hope to bring together those who have expressed interest during our presentations, who have a heart for giving, and the resources to move this project forward with experts in the field who can help us answer more detailed questions. Please attend this meeting if you would like more information.

As a member of the 2017 Leadership Douglas County class, I'd like to thank you in advance for helping us turn this idea into a giving legacy for Douglas County and its future residents.

Daunelle Wulstein

Gardnerville

Global warming alarm

Editor:

Much of what I've heard in the past while is that when it comes to natural disasters, it's better to plan for the worst and hope for the best. The continued Republican denial of global warming is getting old, it's time to get their collective heads out of the sand and look for bipartisan solutions to fix things before we reach a point of no return. The clear majority of the scientific community is sounding the alarm that climate change is real and we humans are the biggest contributors in creating our own global dilemma.

Global warming is evident just in the temperature increase of our oceans. The impact of our ice caps melting is real and already happening. It is believed by some scientists that increases in the ocean water temperature are creating more powerful storms and hurricanes. If the 50-plus inches of rain in Texas and the potential for Hurricane Irma to adversely impact the whole state of Florida are any indication of what is to come, we need to look for solutions for the common good of our future generations.

Our priority shouldn't be to build a wall to isolate ourselves from our neighbors, but to build a wall along our impacted shores to withstand the changes in our oceans and protect all our citizens. Our focus should also be on limiting the future impact of our actions that adversely affect our environment. With forward thinking ideas and innovation, we can clean things up and create new job opportunities all at once.

To error on the side of caution should be our motto, Mother Earth will survive us but it's up to us to create an environment that will not lead to our own premature end. Best case scenario: climate change does not lead to our downfall, but we have created a new understanding for our survival. Worst case we cause our future generations unspeakable hardship and devastation.

We have one clear choice and it's not worth the gamble – planning to protect our environment and rebuilding infrastructure will create jobs, stabilize our shores and the American people.

My heart goes out to all those affected by our current disasters.

Bert Heyman

Sunridge