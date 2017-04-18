Guest column: Tahoe South’s story on the global stage | RecordCourier.com

On the heels of a historic winter — with Northern California emerging from the drought — and the continuation of renovations to the tune of $500 million the past few years, our destination is garnering headlines around the world. Add to the combination a robust advertising, marketing and public relations campaign and we are seeing results of another banner year domestically as well as internationally.

International travel to California accounts for $24.4 billion in spending or 22 percent of total travel-related revenue to the state. To capture that spending we have expanded our marketing efforts and partnerships to increase visitation to South Shore.

To understand and attract the growing international market, the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority and the Tahoe Chamber will host the "Welcoming the Global Guest" tourism forum and address this component of the marketing equation for our destination. The annual forum is at Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel, Tuesday, April 18, 8:15 – 11:30 a.m. Register at tahoechamber.org, $25 for members, $40 for non-members (breakfast included).

Within the 2016-17 fiscal year, LTVA has developed webpages in 12 different languages, brochures in eight languages, traveled to more than 10 countries on sales missions, hosted several dozen familiarization tours for both trade and media in partnership with both Visit California and Travel Nevada, attended numerous international trade shows, and sponsored events that provide world-wide coverage.

For instance, the Amgen Tour of California affords a host city international exposure in more than 200 countries sending the message about world-class cycling throughout California. The LTVA is proud to sponsor this cycling event again May 11-12, for Stage 1 and Stage 2 of the Women's Breakaway from Heart Disease empowered with SRAM.

We host in order to convey to our recreational markets that we are a mecca for leisure and competitive cycling. As hundreds of female athletes compete we invite you to welcome them and celebrate the spectacle. Check http://www.TahoeSouth.com for the best viewing spots, join a viewing party or cheer on these international cyclists at Heavenly's California Base Lodge where the women will finish a challenging Tour de France-type alpine course.

Please remember that during these business days rolling road closures will be in effect so build extra time into your weekday schedule so you can enjoy this unique opportunity to its fullest.

As special events, media outreach/public relations, social media, trade and advertising initiatives expand in global markets, we continue to see more visitations as a result. The top 10 international markets currently visiting South Shore include Germany, France, China, Canada, Switzerland, U.K., Australia, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.

The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority's mission is to market the South Shore of Lake Tahoe as a unique, world-class year-round resort destination to the regional, national and international marketplace, and to favorably impact the South Shore economy through overnight stays and tourism spending.

Carol Chaplin is the CEO and president of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority. More information can be found at ltva.org/.