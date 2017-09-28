Getting to the airport via public transport

When I found out that the Carson Valley Airporter shuttle was retiring today, I contacted Douglas County's Community Service Manager Travis Lee to find out whether someone could use public transportation to get from Carson Valley to Reno-Tahoe Airport.

The short answer is that they can, but it's a complicated ballet requiring two bus transfers.

Bus riders can leave the Douglas County Community & Senior Center for Washington Plaza in Carson City starting at 5 a.m., but the scheduled buses aren't hourly for the 40-minute run.

That first run will get you to Carson in time for the 6:50 a.m. bus to the Reno 4th St. transportation hub. Those buses leave for the airport every hour starting at 5:45 a.m., which by my calculation would mean you would catch it for the 8:45 a.m. trip to the airport.

I'll post the schedule Travis sent me online with this column if someone's looking for more information.

While that limits your choices depending on your flight, the bus trips are less expensive than a taxi.

Recommended Stories For You

Travis said the Douglas Area Regional Transit isn't funded for any expansion of its service area.

Other options include driving yourself and parking at the airport's long-term lot.

The Topaz Lake Volunteer Fire Department will be saying farewell to its longtime chief, Bob Gable with a service and a buffet 1 p.m. Oct. 21.

He'd only arrived a year before me, but Bob has been the embodiment of the south county for me over these years.

He was chief of that department for 15 years from 1990 to 2005, and served with Citizen's Patrol after that.

Bob served on the East Fork Fire panel that helped hire Jim Reinhardt in 1994 and was president of the South County Association, in addition to his other honors, he served in the Veterans of Foreign Wars for his service during the Korean Conflict on the Navy supply ship, USS Jupiter.

I got a preview of Karen Dustman's new book "Markleeville Ghost Tales," which she's releasing in time for spooky season this year. The stories are pretty lively for tales of the otherworldly. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, it is a good way to learn about the history of the Alpine County seat.

You can get a copy at the Alpine County Chamber of Commerce, the Alpine County Museum, or at http://www.clairitage.com

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com or 782-5121, ext. 215.