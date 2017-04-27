Get involved in what’s going on in government | RecordCourier.com

For our "activist citizens" in Douglas County, this is the "best time" of the year. The Douglas County Commissioners are set to approve the 2017-2018 annual budget on May 15, and are in the process of reviewing suggestions to modify the county's strategic plan. Before the election last November, and throughout the first half of this year, discussion has focused on the needs for infrastructure improvements in our county. Rising to the top of the Priority List is the repair to many of our county roads. County commissioners are set to adopt an annual budget of $145 million at their May 15 meeting.

Observing all of this as a new resident to Minden, the issues are complex. Balancing growth, county services, infrastructure needs, housing, and all the while maintaining a rural setting, is not for the faint of heart. What is important is to have the correct information. Getting hold of the annual budget is important. Attending the semimonthly county commission meetings is important. Speaking with informed "active residents" is very important.

The Good Governance Group "GGG" meets each Tuesday at 88 Cups in Minden, at noon. Comprised of local "activist citizens," the group features speakers and discussions focusing on local and state issues. Starting in May, "GGG" will feature a series of speakers called the "The Informative Series." Each Tuesday, for five weeks, speakers will inform the audience about local and state issues. The speakers for May are:

May 2: Ron Knecht, controller for the State of Nevada, will speak on the state's budget and new funding possibilities.

May 9: Cheryl Blomstrom, Interim President of the Nevada Taxpayers Association. She will speak on the state's property tax structure and what's coming in the future. She will provide an update on the Legislature's current session.

May 16: Andie Wilson and Brad Bonkowski, principals at NA1 Commercial Real Estate in Carson City. Bonkowski is a current member of the board of supervisors in Carson City. They will speak on small business growth in the Carson Valley. Bonkowski is a supporter of a 5-cent a gallon increase in the cost of diesel fuel.

May 23: Cary Richardson, vice president of business operations, Miles Construction in Carson City. He will speak on the construction industry as the fastest growing career sector in the state. He will give us an update on the news Bently Distillery being constructed in Minden.

May 30: Mary Simmons, vice president business development and community services, NV Energy. She will speak on energy growth in Northern Nevada. Renewable energy and price comparisons to California will be discussed.

Mark your calendars. Come early to 88 Cups each Tuesday at noon, order a sandwich, and enjoy the weekly speakers sponsored by the Good Governance Group. In these interesting times, the correct information is more important than ever.

Onward and upward in the Carson Valley.

Joe Hooven is a Minden resident.