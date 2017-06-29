Fireworks ban dates back | RecordCourier.com

You know what's a great way not to celebrate our nation's independence?

Setting fire to the mountain, burning down your or your neighbor's house or sustaining a life-threatening injury.

But those are all things that can happen with personal fireworks, which are illegal in Douglas County and have been for a long time.

Douglas County's prohibition on fireworks is far from a modern contrivance.

The ban on personal fireworks in Douglas County dates back to 1938, when commissioners approved the first county ordinance on the subject.

In those days, the National Forest headquarters were in the old bank building. Firefighting back then was a far more dangerous prospect than it is today. Recreation in the forest was a key source of revenue for the tiny towns, so keeping it from burning down was critical to the future.

There are plenty of professional fireworks shows in Western Nevada, including the nationally recognized Lights on the Lake at Tahoe and the show accompanying the RSVP Carnival in Carson City. Virginia City and Reno also offer public fireworks displays.

That means there's lots of ways to celebrate the Fourth without endangering someone's life or property, or your own.

Even handled carefully, personal fireworks pose an unnecessary danger of bringing sorrow at a time when we should be celebrating.