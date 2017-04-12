Filling all the space | RecordCourier.com

Life is busy. It's very easy to fill every moment with something. From friends and family to the myriad of technology that is available to us, our time is a sought after commodity. There is always something new to buy, have and do. Getting caught up in the marketing pull happens unless we remain mindful of our choices.

Filling our time with quality over quantity is just as important as feeding ourselves healthy food. What you put in is what you get out. Filling our time with gossip or trash television plants the seeds for this paradigm to show up in our lives. If we are what we eat then we are what we put into our mind as well.

Just like breath ebbs and flows like the ocean so does our rhythm in life. We take in information, we assimilate and then we integrate. The books we read, music we listen to, people we spend time with, media we expose ourselves to and energy we spend time in all fuses with our existence. Choosing wisely is important.

After your decisions are made and you take in these mindfully chosen people, places and things, it becomes necessary to reflect. Create space for assimilation. This can be as simple as driving in the car without music or a phone call. Turning off the television and listening to the silence of the room or allowing your thoughts to drain before bed. Adding some space to our schedule is valuable. Allowing all your good choices of information, music and conversations with those important to you to really sink in, is why you participated in the first place.

Next is fun. Spending time in activities that require no adulting is paramount. This is where the real integrating happens. Since the pressure is off, the exhale can reveal all the mindful choices you made and now they get to grow. Just like our bodies rejuvenate while we sleep, our consciousness recalibrates while we play.

Filling the space is not about productivity in mainstream terms, it's about honoring the natural ebb and flow of life. Our body and consciousness work best when nurtured. How can you feed yourself today?

Bridgette DeBoer M.A., is a licensed alcohol and drug counselor, marriage and family therapist. She can be reached at 450-6632.