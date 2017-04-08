Do you need more loving? | RecordCourier.com

Spring is in the air and many hearts turn toward love. But what is love?

If you've been married, you understand that love is much more than just feelings. Love is defined in 1 Corinthians 13:4-8: "Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails…" Written by the Apostle Paul, he says love is simply two things — patient and kind. Neither are feelings but are virtues we demonstrate.

There's no envy in love, nor does it boast or brag. Love is not proud in the sense of conceit, nor rude in words or deeds.

Forgiveness is a key element of love. Forgiveness is the example we see from God, who demonstrated his love for us while we could care less about him. So true love chooses to forgive and doesn't dredge up old issues. Love hates evil but is truthful.

Finally, love is trustworthy and hopeful. The Bible speaks a lot about love, but mostly about how God loved the world so much he did something about it ­— he sent Jesus to die for our sins.

Love is the result of walking in the Spirit, and according to the Bible, love is seen in the commitments we keep and is demonstrated by the actions we do.

Do you need to be more loving? I like to use that text as a benchmark of what God wants to do in my life, and then relying on the Holy Spirit, love should be manifest in my life. Feelings are subject to change, but love never fails.

Pastor Rich Lammay of High Sierra Fellowship is a member of the Carson Valley Ministers' Association.