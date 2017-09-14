Disasters affect Douglas

Factors outside of Douglas County have already affected the cost of doing business here, and there's a possibility the two big hurricanes that struck Texas and Florida will contribute to the sticker shock.

We've heard on several occasions that the work at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center has reduced bidders on the North Valley Waste Water Treatment Plant, substantially increasing the price tag on that project.

Tuesday, Planning Commissioner Jim Madsen pointed out recovery from Irma and Harvey will draw building supplies to the disaster areas.

Madsen estimated prices will increase 10-20 percent on new construction, thanks just to the storms. Western fires are busy burning up timber that will take years to replace.

We know that in addition to material, the disaster areas will draw construction workers and managers away from the rest of the country.

That's not necessarily a bad thing.

Recommended Stories For You

It's the rare person among us who actually lives where they grew up, and in many instances that migration was prompted by the demands of work. Nevada exists because of that sort of migration. From miners seeking the Comstock Lode, to workers drawn to construction of Hoover Dam or folks working at the casinos, Nevada has long been a magnet for people looking for a new life.

But with unemployment numbers indicating fewer workers, and Douglas County beginning to price itself out of the labor market, we can expect it to become more difficult to build in the near future.

Lot's of people are going to have to sacrifice to recover from these natural disasters, and it looks like in some small way, we're going to join them.