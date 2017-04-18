Celebrating shopkeepers | RecordCourier.com

Carson Valley's first settlers were shopkeepers operating businesses that supplied goldseekers as they crossed over into California and then came back to the Comstock.

That's one of the reasons we are all in when it comes to dating Genoa as the state's oldest communities.

It may be true that miners in Gold Canyon had a collection of tents that dated a few months earlier than Genoa's settlement, and we're not saying it is, if someone wanted to buy provisions, they had to come to Carson Valley.

While Genoa was a waystation for the earliest emigrants to California and back, Gardnerville was founded as a stage stop for the miners in the Aurora and Bodie districts in the next generation of Nevada development. Home to hotels, a stage line, bars and mercantiles, Carson Valley's second oldest town provided a transportation hub for the surrounding ranches.

Minden represented the third generation, providing a rail head that saw agricultural goods shipped to the rest of the world from the Valley's fertile ranches.

On Thursday, the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrates Carson Valley business at the 17th annual Business Showcase.

More than 100 businesses will be on hand at the Carson Valley Community & Senior Center to show off their wares, including some of the county's oldest.

Thursday's more than an opportunity to score some cool swag and taste what Valley eateries have to offer. It's a celebration of 165 years of keeping the cash registers ringing in Carson Valley.