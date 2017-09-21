Candy Dance benefits us all

This weekend's Genoa Candy Dance Faire will convert Nevada's oldest settlement into a giant shopping bazaar, hearkening back to the trading days that saw its founding.

While shoppers this weekend won't be looking for fodder for animals or food, the concept will essentially be the same that prompted the old Mormon settlers to establish a trading post at the base of the Carson Range.

While big mining strikes in California prompted the founding of that trading post, it was the mass migration that led to the town, which served as Nevada's seat of government briefly before it moved to Carson City.

In 1916, when Genoa lost the Douglas County seat to Minden, townspeople lost county government as a significant source of municipal revenue.

So it's no wonder that three years later, Lilian Virgin Finniegan and the town's ladies literally cooked up a scheme to keep the lights on.

The first Candy Dance in 1919 proved the concept that the town could support itself in a way that didn't require higher taxes.

Recommended Stories For You

The crafts fair in 1975 plugged into a means of supporting a modern government that supplanted taxation to a great extent. Candy Dance today supports the town in a way that its taxpayers never could.

Without Candy Dance, the cost of supporting Nevada's oldest town would fall on Douglas taxpayers. That's why we appreciate the sacrifice townspeople make inviting 30,000 people into their home for a weekend every year.