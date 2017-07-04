A plan, not a Bible | RecordCourier.com

With hearings on the 20-year update of the Douglas County Master Plan scheduled for the next few months, a recent Supreme Court decision and how it affects master plans is illustrative.

Last week, District Judge Tod Young upheld Douglas County's approval of the Corley Ranch project.

The one argument the county's attorneys put forth was that commissioners approved the project after hearing substantial evidence.

That as it turns out was the same argument that won the day last year when residents of the Comstock challenged Lyon County's approval of a master plan amendment for Comstock Mining.

Residents argued that Lyon commissioners decision went against the master plan's goals.

Both the district judge and the Nevada Supreme Court agreed with the county that the only basis was whether the decision was based on substantial evidence.

We've heard more than one resident liken the master plan to the Constitution. Douglas County is governed by the Nevada Constitution and the U.S. Constitution, neither of which recognize the master plan as an equivalent document of law.

County commissioners have the authority to amend the master plan without too much struggle in fact.

Should this latest update be approved, as we expect it will, it will take a majority of commissioners to put into effect.

And that's pretty much all it takes to amend it, should commissioners decide that's what should happen, too.