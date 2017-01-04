William Bill Van Dyke Johnson | RecordCourier.com

March 21, 1931 ~ December 19, 2016

William Bill Van Dyke Johnson, of South Lake Tahoe, Calif., died on Dec. 19, 2016, at South Lake Tahoe. He was born at the J-Lazy-J Ranch on Mottsville Lane on March 21, 1931, in Gardnerville, Nev., and was a member of Gardnerville High School class of 1949.

After two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean war, Bill attended hotel and restaurant management school in San Francisco, Calif. On Aug. 29, 1953, he married Felice Muldoon at South Lake Tahoe and together they had three children: Ross, Kent and Curtis. Bill worked in property management in the South Lake Tahoe area from 1950 to 1969. In 1969 he was proudly elected to the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors. After 12 years as county supervisor, he found his next calling as an apple orchard farmer and operated Bills Apples and Felices Dolls in Apple Hill of Camino, Calif., until his demise.

Bill was a gregarious, generous man and a loving husband and father who will be greatly missed. He is survived by his brother, Knox; three sons; daughters-in-law; four grandchildren; and a multitude of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Felice; and sister, Marjorie Johnson Springmeyer.

As per his request, no public memorial service will be held. Memorial donations may be made in Bills name to any organization supporting U.S. Veterans.