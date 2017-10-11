William (Bill) Colescott

February 18, 1936 ~ October 5, 2017

After a brief illness, Bill died at home with family at his side.

He was born in Delta, Colorado, the youngest child of Emmett and Edith Colescott. At the age of six he moved with his family to Paicines, California and attended a one room schoolhouse, followed by high school in nearby Hollister, where he met and later married Margaret Coleman.

Bill served for over 10 years in the U. S. Naval Reserve and enjoyed a long and successful career in public safety, including law enforcement and fire department service with the cities of Hollister and Sunnyvale in California. In 1979 Bill moved the family to Alpine County, where he served as County Fire Marshal. Moving to Minden in 1989, Bill served as the Director of Training for the Nevada State Fire Marshal's office, traveling throughout the State providing training to volunteer fire departments.

After retirement from the fire service, Bill embarked on a new career selling fire and life safety equipment to fire departments and private companies for L. N. Curtis and Sons, traveling throughout northern Nevada and California. After retirement, he continued to serve his community including the Douglas County Engine Company, where he served as volunteer fire chief.

Bill loved to take his family camping, fishing and traveling – especially throughout the Sierra Nevada that he loved.

Bill was preceded in death by daughter Laura Leuchtmann and sister Joan Fontes.

Bill is survived by Margaret, his wife of 62 years; brother George Colescott; and sister Jean Fernandes; sons Bob (Lisa) and Jeff (Cathy); and daughter Mary Wood (Russ). Also surviving are grandchildren Valerie Leuchtmann and Michael Leuchtmann; Garrett and Brad Colescott; Bridget Wood Gowin and Ben Wood; Sarah, Elizabeth, and Matthew Colescott; and great-grandchildren J.T. and Laura Vandiver, Nakai Sanchez, Raven, Alexandria and Sebastian Leuchtmann,

Shane and Logan Colescott, and Jeremy and Lillyann Gowin.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In memory of Bill, donations may be made to the Douglas County Children's Center (Austin's House) and to the East Fork Fire Protection District's Burn Fund for Fire Victims.