W. Dean Whitmore | RecordCourier.com

1923 – 2016

W. Dean Whitmore, age 93, of Gardnerville, passed away peacefully in his home on December 17, 2016.

Dean was born in Anaheim, CA to Frank and Myrtle Whitmore December 4, 1923. He attended Santa Ana High School, where he met the love of his life, Bernadine Curran. Upon completion of high school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, 10th Mountain Division.

Since Dean had become an accomplished skier, he trained the ski troops and later trained the recruits for weaponry.

Dean and Bernadine married May 25, 1945. Upon leaving the military at the rank of Master Sergeant, he and Bernadine settled in Santa Ana, CA, where he was employed with Frank Curran Lumber Co. for 10 years.

Love for the mountains and passion for skiing prompted a move to the Owens Valley, Bishop, CA in 1957. It was there Dean and Bernadine worked and raised their family of two daughters, all the while taking full advantage of everything the Eastern Sierra offered. Dean knew Mammoth Mountain like the back of his hand and skied there until age 83.

Dean and Bernadine owned and operated a furniture store in Bishop for 10 years. He learned the window covering business as well and continued his business until moving to Gardnerville in 2006.

While in Bishop, Dean volunteered as a ski instructor for the Bishop Elementary School ski program for many years. He was also a member of Bishop Rotary and Eastern Sierra Mountain Rescue.

Known as a hardworking and disciplined individual, Dean possessed many talents. As mentioned, he was an amazing skier and loved mountain climbing. He could design and make anything from wood with absolute perfection. While residing in Gardnerville, Dean enjoyed his home, neighbors, being near family, and the surrounding beauty.

He is survived by Bernadine, his beautiful wife of 71 years; his daughters, Michele Taplin and husband Jim, Elizabeth Hildebrand and husband Dee; grandchildren, Michael Robirds, Jon Robirds, Sarah Hildebrand Bar, Seth Hildebrand;

great-grandchildren, Matthew, Emma, Jacob, Jillian; nieces and nephews.

Dean will be remembered as a man of purpose, who truly enjoyed life and loved his family.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Friday, January 27th at Eastside Memorial Park, 1600 Buckeye Road, Minden, NV.

The family would like to thank all those who cared for Dean during his last weeks including Gentiva Hospice and the Brookdale staff.

In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be submitted in Dean’s memory to Gentiva Hospice.