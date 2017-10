December 24, 1945 ~ October 12, 2017

Thomas L. Carr was born December 24, 1945 in Pasadena, California. He passed away on October 12, 2017 in Gardnerville, Nevada.

Tom was a retired Los Angeles Police Department Detective and had been living his dream retirement in Gardnerville since 2013.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly; children, Dawn, Scott & Kristine; 6 grandchildren, and a brother, Don.