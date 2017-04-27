Thomas Henry McCaslin | RecordCourier.com

Nov. 15, 1942 ~ April 22, 2017

On April 22, 2017 Tom lost his well fought battle against cancer while being in hospice care at the Reno VA Community Living Center. Tom was 74 years of age.

He was born November 15, 1942, and was one of 8 children born to Henry McCaslin and Eva Klarner in Mckeesport, PA.

Tom served in the USAF, he was an electrician by trade and retired from the Douglas County School District after a 20 year career.

Tom loved nothing more than being outdoors, playing with his dogs, and listening to his old John Denver tapes. He thrived on camping, fishing, hunting, but his favorite activity was going "4 wheeling" with his friends anywhere in the back country.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother and 3 sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Gaye; his 4 daughters, Lori Spencer (Roland), Kristine Mullican, Donna McCaslin and Michelle Bell; grandaughter Jessica Helms Patanella, who he and Gaye raised; and Jessica's half-brother Joseph Chafin, who he was a great role model to; 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren. He was also survived by is brothers Joseph, David Luke McCaslin and a sister Joan Szalda all living in Washington State.

Tom will be missed by his family and the many friends he made throughout his life.

A memorial and Celebration of his Life will be held May 13, 2017 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church (corner of Division & Telegraph) at 1:00 pm followed by a luncheon in the parish hall.