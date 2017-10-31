Tage Tovlum

March 30, 1921 ~ October 20, 2017

Our loving father, grandfather and husband passed away Friday, October 20th at his home with his family by his side.

He was a true Viking who immigrated to America in 1949 from Denmark. He worked in the space industry most of his life and always provided a good life for his family.

He loved and continued many of his Danish traditions, especially a good "Smorgy". He will be missed greatly, but we are comforted by the fact he lived a long and happy life seeing most of the world with his loving wife of 75 years by his side.

He is survived by his wife Birthe; 2 daughters; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild on the way.

We will always have you in our hearts Morfar – now go and join your Viking ancestors.