Susan Katherine (Thran) Hemsath | RecordCourier.com

May 28, 1942 ~ June 12, 2017

Susan Katherine (Thran) Hemsath passed away unexpectedly on June 12th, 2017 at her home in Gardnerville, NV.

Susan was born on May 28th 1942 in Reno Nevada, the first-born child of Earnhart and Dorothy (Atcheson) Thran. The family relocated to Gardnerville when her father was drafted to serve in WWII. She attended school in Gardnerville until her junior year of high school when she moved to Walnut Creek, California to attend Concordia High School. While at Concordia she met and subsequently married Robert (Bob) Hemsath who survives her.

Susan and Bob made their home in Gardnerville where they raised their family. For many years they owned and operated A&H Liquor Store in Minden. Susan was an avid reader and "green thumb" gardener who was always delighted when a passerby would stop to smell the blossoms or comment on the profusion of flowers.

Her passion was her family. She believed that from family came the joys of life and also the strength to face the struggles of life. To her family she was the consummate wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, friend and confidante.

Susan was preceded in death by her eldest daughter, Pamela Ornellas (David).

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Nonie Olson (Cary), Robert Hemsath (Monica) and Scott Hemsath (Jennifer). Sue and Bob were also blessed with eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters; Dee Decker (Lloyd), Judith Thran (Tim Stangle), and Jan Gray (Jerry). Also by her nieces; Jennifer Minifie (Michael Walker), Stephanie Mathews (Jon), and her nephew Jeremiah Gray (Lindsay).

All will mourn her passing and will miss her words of kindness and encouragement.

A family Celebration of Life was held on June 18th. No further services are planned.

When you feel your heart has cracked clear across and your tears are flowing without cease remember how much I loved you and be at peace.