Service Nov. 3 for Valley resident Van Dien

A memorial service is Nov. 3 in Minden for Gardnerville resident Jack Van Dien.

Van Dien died Oct. 17 at his home with his family around him.

A longtime R-C opinion contributor, Van Dien observed and commented on county government as well as larger issues.

He published more than 120 columns and letters in the newspaper.

He introduced The R-C's readers to the fictional character Bo the Builder to create a dialogue to explain county finances and decisions. One of his first columns was about the financing proposed to build a new Douglas County Senior Center in 2005.

He served as moderator for panel discussions and spoke against several tax initiatives.

A counselor for Service Corps of Retired Executives since 1993, he retired after 36 years with Chrysler Corp. in 1992 as executive of international operations.

An alum of the University of Wisconsin, he spoke French, and understood German and Dutch.

He was a 15-year resident of Carson Valley.

Services are noon to 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 891 Mahogany Drive. Visitors are encouraged to share their stories about Van Dien.

Contributions in his name may be made to the Carson Valley Trails association. For more information visit https://carsonvalleytrails.org.