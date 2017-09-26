Ross D. Turner

July 22, 1941 – Sep. 17, 2017

Ross Turner passed away after suffering a heart attack at the age of 76. This was a complete surprise to Ross and to all who knew him because cardiac disease was the last thing anyone would expect to encounter in his lean frame and active lifestyle.

Ross was a true Baby Boomer. He was born 22 Jul 1941 in Indianapolis, Indiana to parents Leroy "Bud" and Lettie Turner, who named him after the 1930s' aviation pioneer and entertainer. Bud's Army duties drew the young Turner family to Northern California where Ross would grow up and learn to value innovation, hard work, and creating one's own opportunities. In 1964 he earned a degree in graphic design from San Jose State University and, more importantly, married Joan Marsh.

Right after the wedding, the newlyweds crossed the country in a black Volkswagen Bug so Ross could report to the Navy. He received his commission and was assigned to the USS Little Rock. Ross and Joan moved to the ship's home port in Gaeta, Italy where, for two years, they explored Europe in their Karmann Ghia. Ross separated from the Navy in 1968 and began his civilian career doing graphic and media design for private and government sectors. He retired in 2004, culminating with a 20-year stint helping the Port of Oakland become one of the country's largest shipping hubs.

Ross had many passions in life, most of which involved the outdoors and he frequently could be found working a farm, travelling the highway, hiking a trail, visiting a new town, riding a bike, or sailing a boat. He celebrated his Scottish ancestry. He was an active member of the church, and performed leadership roles as a church elder. Ross loved to play his trumpet for church and friends. He loved to work on the house, and collect cars and boats. He loved good art, ice cream sandwiches, and a cold beer. He was a dedicated listener of Car Talk and an avid watcher of Charlie Rose's in-depth interviews.

Ross and Joan celebrated 53 years of marriage and had three children, Hillary, Eric, and Chris. Hillary, unfortunately, lived only a few days after birth, and rests today at the Golden Gate National Cemetery. Ross is survived today by his wife Joan, sister Jann, son Eric (& Donna) and their daughters Megan and Lindsey, and son Chris and his partner Molly and her daughter Ella.

Please feel to make a donation in Ross's memory to one of his favorite places—helping the Virgin Islands after Hurricanes Irma and Maria. We recommend one of the charities listed on the website http://www.bvirelief.com or through the St John Community Foundation, http://www.thestjohnfoundation.org.