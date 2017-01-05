Roger “Pete” McDonald | RecordCourier.com

A funeral service for Roger McDonald 75, of Dresslerville, NV will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, January 6,2017 at Dresslerville Gym, 1585 Watashemu Dr., Gardnerville, NV 89460

Roger was born Dec 21, 1941 in Dresslerville NV to Lester “Dutch” McDonald and Leona Fillmore McDonald. He entered paradise on December 31st 2016 at his home with many of his beloved family members by his side.

He attended Douglas High School where he played Varsity basketball, baseball, and football. He was also recognized for basketball and inducted into the Douglas Hall of Fame. After high school, he attended barber school with basketball buddy Milt Simmons in San Francisco. He later returned home and joined the National Guard. After his service, he started his life devoted to his family and his true calling as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed following all sports especially his favorite team, the San Francisco 49ers. He is preceded in death by his loving parents, his beloved son Michael E. McDonald, sisters Madrene Evans, Jeanette Blevins, and Justine Koos, brother Russell “Andy” McDonald and numerous other relatives and friends. He is survived by daughters Nikki McDonald and Gina McDonald-Grimes, son Lester McDonald and sisters: Madeline McDonald, Charlotte McDonald, Carolyn Ewing, brothers: Wilfred “Swede” McDonald, Calvin McDonald, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members.