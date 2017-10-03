May 9, 1959 ~ September 13, 2017

Robin Gail Lumley, passed away on September 13th, 2017. She was born in Freemont, California on May 9th, 1959, the fifth child of Fred and Bernice Lumley.

She worked at Carson Valley Inn as a night auditor and reservations agent. She then moved to Florida and worked at Disney World as a reservationist.

She is now with her parents, Fred & Bernice Lumley and her brother Phil in heaven.

She is survived by her siblings Rich, Ron and Gwen, along with her daughter Brianna Rose.