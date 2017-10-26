Robert James Barrett

May 27, 1958 ~ September 18, 2017

Robert (Bob) Barrett was born May 27, 1958, to Marian and Charles Barrett, and passed away on September 18, 2017.

Bob was born and raised in Gardnerville and attended Douglas County schools. He graduated from Douglas High School in 1976.

Bob married his wife, Jolly in September 2007, and they enjoyed ten years of loving companionship.

As an active member of the Douglas County Engine Company, Bob developed a love of firefighting and emergency services. He went to paramedic school in Los Angeles and upon graduation, he returned to the Carson Valley and began his career.

Bob dedicated over 25 years to the East Fork Fire and Paramedic District. He began as a paramedic in 1982, and over the span of time he advanced his career, and retired as a Battalion Chief for the District.

Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, clay shooting, laughing, and pranking his fellow fire fighters.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Jolly, his siblings, Paul (Vicki) Barrett and Cathy (Gerry) Colquhoun, several nieces, 5 great nephews and 2 great neices.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A Celebration of Life in Bob's honor will be held on Sunday, November 5th at 11 am at the Carson Valley Inn, Valley Ballroom.