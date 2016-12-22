Robert Gordon Lindberg | RecordCourier.com

Oct. 14, 1918 ~ Oct. 30, 2016

Robert Gordon Lindberg passed away in his home on October 30, 2016 in Gardnerville, Nev.

Robert was born October 14, 1918 in Galesburg, Illinois. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and fought for his country in World War II and the Korean War. He achieved the rank of Captain while in the Army, and upon his discharge, earned the

rank of Major, as a member of the National Guard in the Signal Corps.

Robert started work for Pacific Bell Company after leaving the Army. While working at the phone company he enjoyed his farm and orchard in Brentwood, Ca., spending time with his children and grandchildren. Golf was another passion he possessed and shared with his wife Georgianne. He entered more than a few tournaments, and took home many trophies. Robert also had the privilege of getting a hole in one in his golfing career.

After his retirement from Pacific Bell, Robert and Georgianne moved to Gardnerville, Nev. He spent his numerous remaining years with his most cherished things, his loving wife, his email, his golf clubs and he his wife’s time spent at CVI.

Robert was an active member of the Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club from 1989-2004. He also enjoyed researching his heritage and spent many hours learning about his family’s lineage. Robert was, and remained, a true Illinoisan. He didn’t miss many Bears or Cubs games.

Go! Cubs! Go!

Robert is survived by his second wife Georgianne; his son, David; his daughter, Wendy; his stepdaughter, Carol; his stepson, Russ; and four grandchildren.