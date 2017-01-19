Robert Glenn Shaver | RecordCourier.com

Jan. 19, 1938 ~ Dec. 2, 2016

Born January 19, 1938 to Glenn and Hazel Shaver in Los Angeles, CA. Glenn was from North Dakota and Hazel from Regina, SK in Canada.

Robert grew up in Southern California in numerous locations, going to high school in both Long Beach and Fontana. After a tour in the Navy, he returned to Long Beach where he attended Long Beach City College and California State College, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree.

Bob worked in the Aero Space industry for several years. He later moved to the Carson Valley, where he managed the Quality Assurance Organizations for Bentley Nevada for 23 years, before retiring in 1998.

While living here in Douglas County Bob was active in the Nevada High Rollers, SERTOMA, E Clampus Vitus and several professional organizations.

Robert is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jewell; son Russell (Rosa) Shaver of San Diego; daughter Sue (Alton) Anker; granddaughters Jennie (Peter) Forzani and Ashlee (Kenny) Nicoll; great-grandchildren Lukas, Izzie, Tucker, and

Tanner all from the Carson Valley. Grandchildren Bevilane, Brett, Russell Jr., Edward, Irben and Wendy along with great-grandchildren Julie, Sebastian, and Olivia of San Diego. Sister Patricia (Gerald) Kiliszewski, and numerous nieces and nephews in Thousand Oaks.

At his request, no services are planned.