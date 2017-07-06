Richard Joel Peters (Dick) | RecordCourier.com

June 21, 1940 ~ June 16, 2017

Richard Joel Peters (Dick), 76, of Minden, Nevada passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, June 16, 2017.

Dick was born in Los Angeles, California on June 21, 1940. He grew-up in Lone Pine, California and attended Lone Pine High School before enlisting in the United Stated Marine Corps in 1957.

Dick married his childhood sweetheart, Roberta Lee Morgan (Berta) on January 25, 1957 and they were married for sixty years.

Dick loved watching his kids play sports, he loved the San Francisco Giants, Professional Bull Riding, the National Hot Rod Association racing, betting on college football – especially the LSU Tigers and above all he loved his family.

He was extremely proud to be a Marine. He then became an accountant for many years, but the job he enjoyed the most was being a long-haul truck driver. He really enjoyed seeing this wonderful country of ours.

He is survived by his wife Berta; seven children. Richard (Cheryl) Peters, Jr., Kathy (Andy) Pinochi, Debbie (Bruce) Jacobsen, Danny (Deanne) Peters, Jeff (Kelly) Peters, Chris (Lori) Peters, Patrick (Leslie) Peters; sixteen grandchildren; and twenty-three great-grandchildren.

And the legacy lives on with his grandchildren, Richard Peters, III, Justin and Nick Pinochi, Bruce and Matt Jacobsen, Morgan and Daniel Peters, Jeremy, Jeffrey and Josh Peters, Chris and Kevin Peters, Megan Hall and Leah Skinner and Madison and Mackenzie Peters.

Dick will be truly missed! He was so loved!

The burial will be a private ceremony at the Mt. Whitney Cemetery in Lone Pine, California.

A Celebration of Life is planned for July 22, 2017 at 5:00 pm at Minden Park, Minden, Nevada.

In lieu of flowers, our family requests donations may be made to the High Sierra Fellowship, Building Fund, 1701 Lucerne Street, Minden, Nevada 89423.