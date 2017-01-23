Richard Allen Jordan | RecordCourier.com

Richard Allen Jordan passed into his Father’s loving arms on January 19th, 2017 surrounded by his family.

Richard was born to Fred and Ida Jordan in Merced, California on August 22nd, 1936. Richard married the love of his life, Elaine Jordan on January 11, 1964. Together, they raised four children.

Richard was active as a deacon at his church, a member of the Merced Grand Jury, a Le Grand Volunteer Firefighter, the Le Grand assistant constable, and member of the Lion’s Club.

Richard started his career as a Merced County Sheriff in 1963. Richard was a security supervisor for Harvey’s during the bombing of the property in 1980. Richard joined the Douglas County Sherriff’s Office in 1987 and worked in

various roles, including the Jail Division, Boat Patrol at Lake Tahoe, and instructor to the Explorer Post. Richard retired from the Douglas County Sherriff’s Office in 2005.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Sherry Jordan, and his nephew Brad Hardcastle.

Richard is survived by his wife Elaine; his sister Marilyn Conte; his children, Debbie Benafield, Kathy and Tom Hickman, Tammy and Mike Koon, and Richard Jordan Jr. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Stephanie Ludwig, Justin McMenomy, Tyson Poole, Jennifer McMenomy, and Molly Jordan; and great-grandchildren, Bryanna, Bryant, and Bryce Ludwig and Benjamin and Ayden Poole..

Memorial services will be held at FitzHenry’s Funeral Home in Carson City on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 11:00am.

A private burial will held in Plainsburg, California at a later date.