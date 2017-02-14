Randall “Milton” Clark | RecordCourier.com

April 23, 1956 ~ Feb. 6, 2017

Randall “Milton” Clark, 60, passed away from a heart attack on February 6, 2017 at his home in Carson City NV.

“Randy Man” or “Milton”, as we used to call him, was born in Bishop CA on April 23, 1956 to Val and Beverley Clark. He lived there until his teens, and in 1971 moved to Carson City, NV with his family.

Randy developed an appreciation and love for the outdoors while growing up in Bishop. He loved hunting and fishing and pursued these hobbies throughout his life. Randy loved and enjoyed his yearly fishing trip to Topaz Lake, CA and

numerous fishing trips to Sherwin Lakes, CA with his brothers.

After moving to Carson City Randy worked as a Concrete Finisher and eventually went into business for himself and became proficient at his trade.

Randy sometimes came across as a tough guy but he had a big heart and was a kind, loving and generous person. He had many friends; he is loved dearly and will be missed deeply by all.

Randy is preceded in death by his dad Val Clark and oldest brother John Clark.

He is survived by his mother Beverley Clark of Carson City NV; sister Colleen McLachlan of Reno, NV; brothers, Brad Clark of Carson City NV, Marty Clark of Carson City, NV and Val Clark II of Portland, OR.

“Our minds still talk to you; Our hearts still look for you; Our souls know you are at peace” (from Mom)

“Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that

God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him”

A Celebration of Life is being planned in honor of Randy.