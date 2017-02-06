Paul Charles Roehner | RecordCourier.com

Paul Charles Roehner, of Gardnerville, Nevada, age 85, passed away on February 2, 2017.

Formerly of Crosby, Texas, Aurora, Ohio, Woodside California and Mt. Vernon, NY. He was the beloved husband of the late Gladys Roehner; loving father of Rich (Kathy) of Bellingham, WA and Ken (Carla) of Pittsburgh,PA; grandfather of Nicholas, Kelsey, Clay and Julie; brother of the late Gwen Zeller.

Paul was an avid outdoorsman, car buff, and cinephile. He enjoyed nothing more than exploring the backroads of the western mountain ranges in his Jeep and sharing his enthusiasm with his family.

Paul was an Army paratrooper, serving with the 197th Regimental Combat Team in Korea. He earned the Korea Service Medal, two Bronze Service Stars and the U.N. Service Medal.

Funeral arrangements are private.

If desired, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Family Hospice of Mt. Lebanon via https://www.familyhospicepa.org/donate.