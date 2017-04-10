Patricia Helen Murphey | RecordCourier.com

Sunrise March 8, 1933 ~ Sunset April 1, 2017

Patricia Helen O'Neill Murphey, loving sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and dear friend passed away April 1, 2017. Patty passed peacefully surrounded by family in Gardnerville, Nevada.

Born to Donald Michael O'Neill and Mary Lucille Arthur in Los Angeles, California on March 8, 1933 into a loving family of dear brothers and sisters, Sandra Torres, SamuelDoyle (deceased), Arthur Timothy Doyle, Charles Doyle (deceased), Susan Johnson, and Dr. Molly Jones.

She married Benjamin Alvin Murphey in 1951. Ben and Patty filled their homes in Torrance and then Brea, California with five happy, active children, that they raised with deep pride together and watched with joy as they went on to pursue fulfilling careers and raise joyful families of their own.

In their final years together, Ben and Patty moved north to Grass Valley, California where Pat lived for many years following Ben's passing in 1993, developing deep friendship and fellowship within the Nevada City Methodist Church community and becoming a diehard fan of the Nevada Union Miners.

A lifelong devotee of romance, Pat was always a huge fan of any book, movie, or television show that featured a good love story with a happy ending.

She spent her final happy years in western Nevada rooting on the Douglas High Tigers and taking good care of all the animals at Papa Smurf's Place in the Ranchos, her son Don's home in Gardnerville.

Patty is survived by her children Michaelle Vargas (David) of American Samoa, Daniel Murphey (Kay Thompson) of Fortuna, California, Donald Murphey (BobbiJo Patterson) of Gardernville, Nevada, Walter Murphey (Jeannette) of Mission Viejo, California, and Benjamin Murphey, Jr. (Susan) of Perth, Australia. She is also survived by her thirteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren as well as numerous friends and family members who will always remember her fondly as Aunt Patty or Momma Merf.

She will be laid to rest with her husband at Memory Gardens Memorial Park, located at 455 W. Central Avenue, Brea, California 92621 on Saturday April 15, 2017 at 1:00 pm. With a celebration of her life immediately following.

Her warm smile, easy laugh, and gentle spirit will forever be in the hearts of those fortunate to have known her unconditional love.