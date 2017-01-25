Pastor Deborah Anne Perez | RecordCourier.com

1959 ~ 2017

Deborah passed away peacefully at the Renown Hospital, ICU floor on January 24, 2017.

Deborah was born March 13, 1959 in East Gary, Indiana to Robert and Beverly Simmons. Deborah traveled to Papua New Guinea with her Catholic missionary parents and spent 3 years there.

Deborah married Cornelius Perez August 18, 1984, and both were ordained as pastors at the Christ for the Nations University in Texas. Deborah and Cornelio were missionaries for over 18 years and to over 30 countries including the regions of Europe, Southeast Asia, New Zealand, Australia, India, Israel, and China. She conducted crusades, conferences, and seminars. She also ministered to the Navaho and Apache Indians located throughout the United States.

Deborah is preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Beatrice Simmons, Edward and Ann Lindahl, uncle Edward Lindahl, uncle Frankie Simmons, and aunt Delighte Duffy.

Deborah is survived by her beloved husband, Cornelio Perez, parents Robert and Beverly Simmons, siblings, Robert (Cheri) Simmons, Denise (Scott) Roberts, Lisa Lambert and 7 nieces and nephews.

Deborah will be remembered as a joyful person who loved Christ, a wonderful wife, loving daughter and caring sister.

Additionally, she was known as ‘Pastor Mom’ to many adults and children all over the world. One of her favorite bible passages to read with everyone was Psalm 91.

A memorial service will be held at the Walton Funeral Home on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 11:00am.

FLY WITH THE ANGELS DEBORAH!