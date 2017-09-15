Obituary: Edwin A “Jack” Lake

Edwin A "Jack" Lake

Dec. 6, 1930 – Sept. 13, 2017

Jack passed away September 13, 2017 at home with his two daughters by his side.

Jack, named at birth Edwin Aaron Lake, decided at a very young age to be known as "Jack". He was also known as Dad, Papa, Granddad and Papa Jack by his 3 children, 5 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was born December 6, 1930 in Chickasha, Oklahoma, to parents Edwin Aaron Lake and Ruth Llene Lake. He was raised in Ninnekah, Oklahoma, by his mother and step-father Jack Webster Tilton. He and younger brother, Billy Lee Tilton, grew up on the family dairy farm.

He graduated high school in 1948 in Ninnekah, Oklahoma, completing his final requirements for graduation by reciting the lyrics of his favorite Hank Williams song.

On March 4, 1949, he and his beloved high school sweetheart, B. Jeanneane Thornton, were married in Ninnekah, Oklahoma. They then moved to Oklahoma City where he attended Hills Business University and worked for the State Office of Farmer's Home Administration. Their 3 children were born in Oklahoma City; a daughter, Linda and twins, Carl and Carol.

Jack spent his early career in professional photography. He and Jeanneane owned and operated a camera store and studio in Duncan, Oklahoma. He later served with U.S. Army Signal Corp as a civilian photographer based at White Sands Missile range in New Mexico. While based there, he spent 3 years in the Arctic at Fort Churchill, Manitoba, Canada, where both the U.S. and Canadian governments were supporting the International Geophysical Solar Research Program.

The family moved to Merced, California in 1964. There, they owned and operated a retail store for several years. In 1971, they moved to South Lake Tahoe, California, where he began his illustrious real estate career. They lived and worked at the original Lakeland Village. He established Lake Realty and became the "quintessential" agent for Lakeland Village property owners for the next 45 years! In March of 1976, he and Jeanneane moved to the beautiful Carson Valley, which became their much loved home until the time of their deaths.

His life's passions were photography, flying, love of horses, camping, and fishing and ever-expanding collection of country music. But, most of all, was his love of family.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife of 63 years, Jeanneane and his son, Carl Dean. He is survived by his brother, Bill (Edna) Tilton of Alabama; daughters Linda Sue (Tim) Noble of Gilroy, CA, and Carol Jean "CJ" Lake-Johnson of Gardnerville, NV. Granddaughters Jennifer (Peter) Beninger of Gilroy, CA; Katy (mark) Gardner of Dayton, NV and Kimberly (Landon) Smallwood of Gardnerville, NV. Grandsons Jason (Andrea) Lake of Minden, NV and Ryan Noble of Gilroy, CA.

He was especially proud to boast about his 10 great-grandchildren; Tyler Dean Lake, Lucas James Noble, Everett Ryan Noble, Isabella Hope Beninger, Kendra Jewell Gardner, Landon Kayne Smallwood, Avalon Grace Beninger, twins Travis Robert Gardner and Trevor Stevon Gardner and Daymian Jack Smallwood. A cousin in Texas and numerous nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania, Missouri, Georgia, and Alabama.

A visitation will be offered on Tuesday September 19, 2017 at FitzHenry's Funeral Home, 1380 Hwy 395 Gardnerville, NV 89410 from 4:00 to 8:00pm. A graveside service for the family will be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at the Genoa Cemetery. The family is planning a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.