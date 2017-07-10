Moriah Ann Williams | RecordCourier.com

Sept. 16, 1978 ~ July 4, 2017

Moriah was born in Bremerhaven, Germany to Alan Mark Bates and Linda Holt Bates. She moved to the Carson Valley as a child, graduating from Douglas High School in 1996.

After high school Moriah married and moved to Massachusetts, where she raised a family and attended college. In 2001 she earned an Associate of Science degree from Massasoit Community College, and a degree in Esthetics from Catherine Hinds Institute of Esthetics in 2007. Both of these degrees included honors and were earned while raising her three young children.

Esthetics was a field well suited to Moriah, as she loved looking fabulous, and helping other do the same. She was beutifully classy, and perfectly fashionable, and always looked her show-stopping best. Every outfit she wore was smartly accessorized by the perfect pair of shoes, elegant jewelry, and her charming smile. Even as a baby, Moriah was fastidious and prissy, never wanting to get dirty, or play with her food. Her radiant beauty was second only to her lovely heart.

Moriah enjoyed playing the piano, and loved going to the opera and symphony. She also liked reading classic literature and historical non-fiction.

She is survived by three children, Steven, Richard III, and Sarah Williams; her parents, Alan and Linda Bates; and her two younger siblings, Phillip Bates and Mary Lin Bates.

All are welcome to join Moriah's family and friends to celebrate her life at High Sierra Fellowship, 1701 Lucerne Street, Minden, NV on Saturday, July 15th at 11:00 am.