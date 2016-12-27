Mary Steffonich Morrison | RecordCourier.com

Jan. 01, 1921 – Dec. 13, 2016

Mary Steffonich Morrison peacefully passed away on December 13, 2016. She and her husband Jack lived their last years in Gardnerville, Nevada, and resided in Marysville, CA most of their lives.

Mary was born to George and Mary Steffonich in Denver, Colorado on January 1, 1921. She was the first baby born that year in Denver and one of seven siblings. She attended Fairmount Elementary School, Golden High School, and Barnes Business College. After graduation Mary moved to Long Beach, California and worked for AAA Insurance Company and Bank of America. When a friend of hers moved to Yuba City, California, Mary decided to join her there. That was when she met her husband of 66 years, Jack Morrison. They were married in Carson City, Nevada, in 1947.

Mary is survived by her daughters Lynda Morrison-Rader of Minden, Nevada and Melody Reed of Richland, WA, granddaughters Stephanie Hardie Allen and Virginia Hardie, both of Las Vegas, NV, Jessica Rittenhouse of Napa, CA, Myranda Reed of Richland, WA and grandson Adam Reed, of Richland, WA. She also has three great-granddaughters and one great-grandson Grace, Sophia, Kadence and Owen, as well as an informally “adopted” daughter, Lourdes Tiu Marasigan, from Manila, Philippines. Lourdes was an exchange student in Marysville who lived with the Morrison family from 1966-1967. She has remained a member of the family since then.

Mary was a very devoted mother and grandmother. She had a keen sense of humor and kind heart. Her children and grandchildren lovingly compared her to John Wagner’s greeting card character “Maxine” because of her quick wit and humor. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten.

Viewing will be available at the Sierra View Chapel Thursday, December 29, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Rosary will take place that evening at 7:00 pm in the Sierra View Chapel.

Funeral services will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Marysville, CA on Friday, December 30 at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Shriners Hospitals for Children: http://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org