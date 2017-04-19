Mary Jean Swerdfeger | RecordCourier.com

Dec. 13, 1923 ~ Nov. 23, 2016

Mary passed away from this life peacefully in her sleep on November 23, 2016.

Mary was born in Los Angeles, CA and raised in Florence, CO.

In 1942 Mary and her husband moved to California and settled in Point Richmond, CA.

Mary retired after 30 years, employed by Chevron Chemical/Ortho Division. Following retirement, she moved to Nevada and resided in Minden.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Robert; two sisters, Catherine Biggs and Margaret Perchert; her daughter Diana Fitzpatrick; and grandsons, Keith Hooks, Perry Castillo and Tom Comer Jr.

She is survived by her daughters, Kay Castillo (Shorty Nowlin), Fritzie Amantite, Bobbie Lizarraga (Tony), Gretchen Stevens (Mark), and Mary Jean Comer (Tom). She is also survived by 15 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday April 29th, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm at the Carson Valley Inn (Picon Room) in Minden, Nevada