Mary E. Bogart | RecordCourier.com

Nov. 3, 1930 ~ Dec. 28, 2016

Mary Bogart passed from this life into eternal life on December 28, 2016 after a long battle with heart disease.

Mary was born on November 3, 1930 to Hugh and Lela Pierce in South Fork Township, Illinois. She was the second of four children, her older brother Don Pierce and sisters Scarlett and Rickee Ann.

Mary lived and worked in Orange, California for many years and she met Frank Bogart, her husband-to-be, at her place of work, Perkin-Elmer. Mary and Frank moved to Gardnerville 27 years ago and both attended St. Gall Catholic Church, where Mary was involved with many activities.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Frank and her oldest son Michael.

She is survived by her son David, and her 2 daughters, Cynthia and Joanne, 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

A funeral Mass and Celebration of Mary’s life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, January 28th at St. Gall Catholic Church, 1343 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville, Nevada.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the St. Gall Memorial Garden in memory of Mary Bogart.