Marla Lynne Sherwood | RecordCourier.com

Jun. 23, 1955 – Jan. 02, 2017

Marla was a native Reno-ite and loved Lake Tahoe. She loved camping and was known to sleep under the stars just because she could. We will all miss the long conversations and love and laughter from this one of a kind person, our sister, mother, grandmother, and Auntie and best friend to many.

Marla is predeceased by her daughter, Elainia Lewis; her mother, Lois Blanton; her father, Clyde Blanton; and her brother, Paul Herald.

Marla is survived by her loving sons, Justin Sherwood and Jonathan Sherwood; her grandchildren, Elysha Sherwood and Clifford Lewis; her brother Nathan Blanton and his wife Loree; her sisters, Lavonne Ghanavati and her family, Sasan and son Darian; Donna Johnson and her husband John; as well as sister-in-law Maureen Herald and family. She cherished her nieces and nephews, Oliver, Sierra, Stormy and Darian and their spouses.

She never met a person she didn’t like, and has many friends who will miss her as much as we will.

Memorial Service is at St. Gall’s Catholic Church, Gardnerville, Nevada. January 14, 2017 at 12 p.m.