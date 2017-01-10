Marjorie W Scott | RecordCourier.com

(1925 – 2016)

Marjorie W Scott of Lompoc, CA, passed away on December 29, 2016.

Marjorie was born on July 19, 1925 in Genoa, Nevada to Harry and Emma (Schact) Winkelman.

She married William L Scott on December 28, 1974. Marge and Bill resided in Lompoc, where they enjoyed many lifelong friendships. They traveled frequently to visit Marge’s family in the Reno, Nevada area, and also traveled and

developed friendships around the world through Bill’s work as President of Denholm Seed Company.

Marge was a dedicated contributor to the Lompoc Valley Flower Show and worshiped at Bethany Lutheran Church of Lompoc. Marge was loved by many and will be fondly remembered.

Marge is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her siblings, Verla Wise (Nevada) and Leonard Winkelman (Shirley), and by her dear aunt, Evelyn Tapogna (John).

Marge is survived by her beloved friend, Mac (Arnold) Mclean; her cousin, Steve Tapogna (Sue); her nephews and nieces, Geoffrey Wise (Debbie), Renee Wise (Scott), Dana Winkelman (Julie), Mark Winkelman (Dolisa), and Daren

Winkelman (Debbie); and by many other family and friends.

Special thanks to the staff at Lompoc Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care for their kindness.

A memorial service will be held on January 10, 2017 at 10:00am at Bethany Lutheran Church, 135 S E St, Lompoc, CA.

A memorial service will also be held on January 28, 2017 at 11:00am at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1837 Mountain St, Carson City, Nevada.

In lieu of flowers, memorialize Marge through your favorite charity.