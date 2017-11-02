Marjorie Lois Barrus Brunson

March 5, 1926 ~ November 1, 2017

Marjorie was born in Long Beach, CA to Lois and Foster Barrus, and grew up in Tooele, UT. She graduated from Tooele High and attended University of Utah.

She married Clyde M. Brunson in the Church of Jesust Christ of Latter-Day Saints Salt Lake Temple on June 21, 1946.

She was the mother of four children, ConnieWait (Steven), David (Barbara), Richard (Janet), and Julie Hines (Robert). She had 16 grandchildren and 45 great grandchildren.

She raised her family in San Bernardino, CA and moved to Gardnerville in 2007.

Marjorie was a lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and her testimony of Our Savor sustained her throughout her life.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 8th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 891 Mahogany Dr., Minden, NV 89423.

Calling hour will be 10am – 11am followed by a funeral service at 11 am.

Arrangements are under the trusted care of Walton's Funerals & Cremations