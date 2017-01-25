Marjorie Ann Williams | RecordCourier.com

Oct. 7, 1923 ~ Jan. 16, 2017

Marjorie Ann Williams, 94 years old, of Gardnerville, passed away in Carson City on January 16, 2017. One of three children, she was born in Michigan on October 7, 1923, to Everett and Vivian Johnson.

Marjorie and her husband Duane moved to Gardnerville in the early 1980s. Marjorie was a member of St. Gall Catholic Church where she was instrumental in establishing the lector, sick and home bound ministries as well as jail and

prison ministries. Many will remember Marjorie’s smiling face working as a volunteer at the annual rummage sale.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband Duane and son Stephen and is survived by son Christopher of San Rafael, California.

The family wishes to thank Marjorie’s dedicated guardian, Lori Hibbett, and her wonderful care givers, Natalie Walker, Don Piletic and Anabel Garcia.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, January 30, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gall Catholic Church, 1343 Centerville Ln., Gardnerville, NV, with a reception immediately following.