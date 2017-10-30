April 4, 2004 ~ October 18, 2017

Kimber Louise Palma was born on April 4th, 2004 in American Fork, Utah. She gained her angel wings too early at thirteen years old as she was joined in death by her great grandmother Beverly Louise Phillips on October 18th, 2017 in a car accident.

Please join us in celebrating A Day for Beverly and Kimber on November 4, 2017 at 10:00am at the St. Theresa's Church, 1041 Lyons Ave. in South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150, with a reception in the Grace Hall to follow.

In honor of Beverly and Kimber, please wear your brightest colors.

Kimber was a sparkling resident of South Lake Tahoe, CA and was always up for an adventure going to see her dad in Utah throughout the year. She was loved by her mother Morgan Palma and father Joe Palma. She was just getting to know her great grandparent Lee Gardner. She was cherished by grandparents Nick Phillips, Cindy Gardner, Susan and Juan Palma; half-sister Lolah Palma; aunts Elise and Kell Palma and Amanda and Samantha Phillips; uncles Jake and Jonathan Palma and Travis, John and Michael Phillips; and cousins Jacoby, Sawyer, and Carolyn Palma. She was preceded in death by her great great grandparents Nicholas Bogdanoff and Louise Bogdanoff.

She was a true Black Panther of Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School, a Timberwolf of South Tahoe Middle School, and a Bijou Bobcat. She loved basketball, Dennys, grocery shopping, knitting, and hula hooping. She was a fluent Spanish speaker from birth, and she loved spending her spare time at doctor's appointments with her great grandma and being a secretary for Nick's automotive.

Her pure, forgiving nature, intelligence, and respect for all people and animals is something to be admired. Please honor Kimber every day by treating others how you want to be treated.