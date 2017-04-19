Kenneth Vincent Barrentine Sr. | RecordCourier.com

June 30, 1945 – April 13, 2017

Kenneth Vincent Barrentine Sr. age 71 of Dayton Nevada passed away Thursday April 13, 2017, while working in his backyard. He leaves his wife Cathy Barrentine, his children, Kenneth V. Barrentine Jr. (son), wife Leslie, grandchildren K. Vincent (III) and C. Wesley, Sheryl Quilling (daughter), husband Ty, grandchildren Zak and Taylor and Kyle Berger (step-son) and wife Carol. Cousin Richard Testi his wife Diane, and many close relatives and friends, and his two loyal canine companions Doe and Nicky.

Ken was born in Modesto CA the third child of James Henry and Georgia Lillian Barrentine. A proud veteran Ken joined the Navy at the age of seventeen and served on the USS Isle Royale as a Cadet Engineer.

After the Navy he went on to drive and own a semi-truck, which he drove throughout eleven Western States. After attending night school for electronics he took on a new career at Bruce Aerospace, a career he truly loved, because it challenged him and utilized all his talents.

Ken treasured the rugged and wide open terrain of Nevada, and as an avid cyclist rode the entire breadth of the state twenty times. None of his loved ones and close friends are ready to say good-bye so suddenly.

He will be sincerely missed; there is no one like Ken.

Funeral services will be held a 1 PM Saturday April, 22 at Autumn Funerals, 1575 North Lompa Lane, Carson City.

A reception will follow at 181 Snake River Way, Dayton, NV.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project.