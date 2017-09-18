Kathryn (Kay) Alice Altringer

October 20, 1940 – September 15, 2017

Kay was born in Fargo, ND to Earl and Mabel (Toftehagen) Carpentier. She grew up on a farm near Portal, ND where she graduated high school.

In 1959 she married Leander (Sam) Altringer and to this Union four children were born. After several work related moves with the railroad; they ended up in Minot, ND in the summer of 1966. he worked in the insurance industry for 25 years, retiring with her husband in 1997. After the flood of 2011, they moved near their sons in Gardnerville, NV.

She dearly loved her family, her church, cooking, poetry and music. Her hobbies included camping, traveling and shopping for her kids and grandkids. She cherished the time spent with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter LeAnn; and baby sister Margaret.

Survivors include her husband Sam; daughter Lisa; sons Steve and Craig; and grandchildren Kara, Brian, Sammy, Kaylie, Yancy, Ashlynn, Camden; and one great grandson Abel. She is also survived by sisters, Judy, Marilyn, Erlene and Monica; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held at St. Gall Catholic Community Church, 1343 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville, NV 89410 on September 21st at 9am.