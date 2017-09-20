September 17, 1943 ~ September 10, 2017

Judith Ann Babb, age 73, of Gardnerville died on September 10, 2017, at Brookdale Gardnerville Assisted Living Memory Care.

Judy had been a Gardnerville resident for the past 20+ years, coming from Northern Virginia following her husband's retirement. She was born on September 17, 1943, in Elko, NV, to Marion Thompson Clark and Mary Adele

Sommers. Judy married Donald Neil Babb on May 23, 1972 in Reno, NV.

During her brief but spectacular life, Judy enjoyed playing field hockey, the flute, bicycling, swimming, SCUBA diving, playing the harp, being a tour guide on the Glass Bottom Boat in Hawaii, skiing, flying sail planes, gardening, receiving her BS Degree in Accounting from CSUN (California State University Northridge), photography, being an animal lover, learning and becoming a quilter extraordinaire, and best friend, wife and lover of her husband.

Judy was preceded in death by her mother, Mary S. Clark, and her father, M.T. Clark.

She is survived by her husband of 45+ years, Don Babb, an aunt, an uncle and many cousins and friends.

There will be no services.

Cremation was under the direction of Fitzhenry's Funeral Home and Crematory of Carson City.