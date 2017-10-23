John Leonard Van Dien

March 16, 1929 ~ October 17, 2017

Jack was the son of James Van Dien and Della Canfield Van Dien. He was the seventh of eight children, and is survived by siblings Jean, Gail and Wayne. He graduated from Boyceville High School in 1946, and University of Wisconsin in 1951 with a degree in Business Administration.

Jack served in the Army from 1952-1953 during the Korean War. He began his career with Ford and then Chrysler Motors in Detroit. He welcomed an opportunity to join Chrysler's international division and spent the next 30 years working in Holland, Switzerland, the Philippine Islands, England, France and Germany.

Jack married his first wife, Diane Redding, in Holland in 1960. They had three children, Laurie, Roark and Wendi. Jack and Diane retired to Incline Village, NV in 1992. After Diane passed away in 1997, Jack relocated to the Carson Valley where he volunteered as a small-business consultant with SCORE and as an active member of the Lion's Club.

Jack married his second wife, Sheila Byington in 2007. Their combined families include seven children and nineteen grandchildren. Jack and Sheila were active in local affairs, enjoyed hiking, traveling, and visiting grandchildren.

Jack was well-known for his letters to the editor, decrying wasteful government spending and overreach. He was a founding member of the Good Governance Group "GGG" and participated regularly in political affairs until the end of his life.

Jack passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 3rd at the LDS Church on Mahogany Drive in Minden, starting at noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to carsonvalleytrails.org